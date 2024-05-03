Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The regional manager of Altham’s Travel has stepped down after 47 years of service to the company as she embarks on her next trip, retirement with her husband Pete. Beryl’s career began in 1977 as a apprentice at the firm’s Accrington office. She quickly transitioned to the Blackburn branch as a travel clerk and, by 1983, had rose to the position of branch manager.

She worked at the Clitheroe branch for a year before taking the helm at the Blackburn branch, a post she held for 14 years. Beryl’s career continued its upward climb, and in 1998 she was appointed regional manager. Beyond her managerial role, Beryl undertook numerous responsibilities, notably serving as an ambassador for the Truly Independent Professional Travel Organisation (TIPTO) a role she cherished and excelled in, fostering numerous professional connections. Beryl also represented Althams in the Advantage Travel Partnership, ensuring the directors were kept abreast of crucial industry developments and news.

Beryl Towne who is retiring as regional manager with Altham's Travel (left) with Karen Mason (Director) and Sandra McAllister (Managing Director)

A spokesman for Altham’s said: “Beryl’s departure will undoubtedly leave a void, given the numerous friendships and professional relationships she has cultivated over the years. She will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Beryl for her unwavering commitment and exemplary service to Altham’s and wish her a joyous and fulfilling retirement.”