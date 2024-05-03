Regional manager of well known Burnley firm Altham's Travel steps down after career spanning 47 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
The regional manager of Altham’s Travel has stepped down after 47 years of service to the company as she embarks on her next trip, retirement with her husband Pete. Beryl’s career began in 1977 as a apprentice at the firm’s Accrington office. She quickly transitioned to the Blackburn branch as a travel clerk and, by 1983, had rose to the position of branch manager.
She worked at the Clitheroe branch for a year before taking the helm at the Blackburn branch, a post she held for 14 years. Beryl’s career continued its upward climb, and in 1998 she was appointed regional manager. Beyond her managerial role, Beryl undertook numerous responsibilities, notably serving as an ambassador for the Truly Independent Professional Travel Organisation (TIPTO) a role she cherished and excelled in, fostering numerous professional connections. Beryl also represented Althams in the Advantage Travel Partnership, ensuring the directors were kept abreast of crucial industry developments and news.
A spokesman for Altham’s said: “Beryl’s departure will undoubtedly leave a void, given the numerous friendships and professional relationships she has cultivated over the years. She will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Beryl for her unwavering commitment and exemplary service to Altham’s and wish her a joyous and fulfilling retirement.”
But colleagues can look forward to seeing Beryl very soon as she will be joining them for the company’s150th anniversary summer ball in June, the partner VIP event in August, and the Christmas party in December.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.