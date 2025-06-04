Property Shop expands with new Darwen office, now managing over £150 million in property

Property Shop, one of East Lancashire’s leading independent estate agencies, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Darwen very soon. This strategic expansion comes as the company reaches a major milestone: managing over £150 million worth of property across the region.

Located along the key M65 corridor, the new Darwen office strengthens Property Shop’s presence in the area and underscores its commitment to serving the wider East Lancashire community. With this addition, Property Shop further cements its position as one of the largest independent property agencies in the region.

The Darwen outlet will house 12 work stations, part of the agency’s growing team of 30 property and maintenance professionals. The expansion not only brings additional expertise to the local market but also enhances service capacity for clients across sales, lettings, and property management.

Steven Chippendale, Managing Director of Property Shop commented on the acquisition: “Our new Darwen office shows our commitment to the high street through our purchase of the property, two doors down from ASDA. It’s a great location for us to serve the community.

Shelley and Paul from Property Shop are looking forward to their new high street location in Darwen opening soon

“This marks an exciting chapter in Property Shop’s growth. We’re proud of the trust our clients place in us—reflected in the over £150 million rental portfolio we now manage.

“This move brings us even closer to our clients and demonstrates our continued investment in East Lancashire. It follows on from all the great work we’ve been doing in Barnoldswick, as well as our original office in Accrington!”

Property Shop are the local property experts, with branches in Barnoldswick and Accrington, and soon to be followed by Darwen. Independent and family owned with a team of 30, they run a sales and lettings agency giving them breadth and depth in the local property market.