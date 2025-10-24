Proj3kt: Burnley nightclub reopens after prohibition notice lifted

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:39 BST
A Burnley nightclub has reopened its doors after a prohibition notice was lifted.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service served the prohibition notice on Proj3kt in Hammerton Street last Friday.

This is a legal order to immediately stop all or part of the activity or access to a building when a fire risk is so serious that it needs to be prohibited to protect people. These notices are issued when there is an immediate and grave danger to life and safety due to significant fire safety breaches, and they take effect immediately.

A spokesperson for the fire service has confirmed that, although outstanding issues previously identified remain, the notice was lifted yesterday following a further inspection. They added that, while these issues do not prevent the venue from reopening, the fire service will continue to work with the owners to ensure they are addressed in due course.

Proj3kt nightclub in Hammerton Street, Burnley.

A spokesperson for Proj3kt said: “After a full new inspection done by the chief inspectors for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday, we are pleased to let everyone know that they have lifted the Prohibition Notice from the venue.”

