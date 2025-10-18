Police were called out to close down a Burnley nightclub in the early hours of today.

Officers attended Proj3kt in Hammerton Street at around 1-30am to assist door staff with the safe clearance and closure of the premises.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the venue had opened in breach of a prohibition notice served yesterday (Friday October 17) by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. A prohibition notice is a legal order to immediately stop all or part of the activity or access to a building when a fire risk is so serious that it needs to be prohibited to protect people.

These notices are issued when there is an immediate and grave danger to life and safety due to significant fire safety breaches, and they take effect immediately.