Accompanied by Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, Mr Sunak met with VEKA’s board of directors to discuss the growth of UK manufacturing and the role that VEKA plays. He then took a tour of the factory meeting members of the extrusion, maintenance and quality lab teams.

An explanation of VEKA’s extrusion process was given to the Prime Minister during his whistle-stop visit, followed by a demonstration of the business’ stringent quality testing and a discussion about the positive use of their virgin and recycled compound in windows. He also spoke with employees about the National Insurance cut that came into effect at the weekend.

Prime Minister RIshi Sunak flanked by managing director Neil Evans and MP Antony Higginbotham during a visit to VEKA today

VEKA managing director Neil Evans said: “We were thrilled to host the British Prime Minister and have a chance to share what we do and how we do it as well as talk about the industry we operate in and the drivers of our growth. It was great to be able to introduce him to some of our people that make VEKA the business it is today.”