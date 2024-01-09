Prime Minister Rishi Sunak full of praise for Burnley and VEKA during third visit to the town
The Prime Minister was joined by Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham for a tour of PVCu window systems specialist VEKA, one of Burnley’s biggest employers.
He met with the company’s board of directors to discuss the growth of UK manufacturing, and also spoke with employees about the recently introduced National Insurance cut.
“We’ve jumped up the league tables and are now the eighth largest manufacturer in the world, overtaking France, and that is only possible because of the impressive work being done by companies like VEKA, and so many more,” he said.
“It was great to meet some of the team at VEKA, to hear about the continued growth and success that the company is having, no doubt because of the skilled employees they have alongside its ongoing investment.
“Having visited Burnley three times now I know the huge potential it has. It is something that Antony Higginbotham raises with me all the time and he’s right to do it, because I’m determined to lead a government that delivers for places like Burnley every single day.”
Last April, Mr Sunak spent the afternoon in Burnley knocking on doors with the MP; in October he was at Burnley Boys and Girls’ Club to see the facilities on offer for young people.
Commenting on the latest visit, Mr Higginbotham said: “I've always said that my job is about getting Westminster focused on Burnley and Padiham and it was great to welcome the PM here once again.
“When people think of Burnley and business, they think of manufacturing. So, when it came to bringing the Prime Minister up to our neck of the woods, VEKA was my first port of call.”
He continued: “It was brilliant for him to see first-hand the work done in Burnley by VEKA’S skilled technicians, which is then sent all over the country. We should never tire of shouting loudly about what we make and do locally, and for me this was another part of doing just that.”