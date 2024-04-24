Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visiting Angels East Lancashire in Northlight marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Burnley and Pendle MPs Antony Higginbotham and Andrew Stephenson, plus Mayor of Burnley Coun. Raja Arif Khan.

Farzana Khan and Nassar Manzoor have brought the franchise to East Lancashire to help deliver culturally sensitive and personalised home-care that caters to the needs of the area.

Nassar, Managing Director, said: “It’s very much needed in East Lancashire. I feel like there’s something missing in this area and we can be the missing jigsaw puzzle. It’s more of a family environment, especially when it comes to the clients and the carers. And that’s what our aim is.”

Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Arif Khan, officially opens the new Visiting Angels office in Northlight, Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Farzana draws on her 23-year career in care where she has seen a lack of adequate support for staff members, and on her personal experience in seeking care that was sensitive to her dad’s cultural needs following a stroke. Nassar will use his 13 years as a bank manager helping the older generation navigate technological changes in banking. He was also personally affected by the urgent need for care when his mum spent 63 hours in A&E last year.

Visiting Angels, which has more than 70 offices around the country, hopes to make carers feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry by offering financial rewards and avenues for career development.

Dan Archer, CEO of Visiting Angels UK, says the key to creating more personalised care and encouraging more people to work in the sector is to hire from within the community the company is serving.

Nassar Manzoor, Managing Director with the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Arif Khan, at the official opening of Visiting Angels in Northlight, Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"The industry has unfortunately taken a U-turn in the last year or so and drifted around the world trying to find people to do care, and we believe the right people to care within a community are the people that live within the community, especially in amazing diverse communities like East Lancashire.”