Armed Forces Support Group opens extension of Barrowford office
Local companies including Speakmans and Thorne Security, as well as volunteers from the local community all helped in the work.
Mrs Christiana Buchanan, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, performed the opening ceremony and was generous in her comments on what the group does and has achieved.
Chairman Michael Sutcliff said: “Diane Springthorpe of ASDA Colne came on behalf of the ASDA foundation which has been generous in its support. As we were bringing a derelict building back into public use, we qualified for their help, and the new facility will partly be used for our own mental health support for veterans.
“The AFSG team operate right across the Pendle area, straying a little, when asked, into Yorkshire. The event was also supported by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson, Pendle Mayor Coun. Brian Newman, and councillors from Pendle and Barrowford.”