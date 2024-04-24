Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local companies including Speakmans and Thorne Security, as well as volunteers from the local community all helped in the work.

Mrs Christiana Buchanan, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, performed the opening ceremony and was generous in her comments on what the group does and has achieved.

The Official opening of the Armed Forces Support Group extension

Chairman Michael Sutcliff said: “Diane Springthorpe of ASDA Colne came on behalf of the ASDA foundation which has been generous in its support. As we were bringing a derelict building back into public use, we qualified for their help, and the new facility will partly be used for our own mental health support for veterans.