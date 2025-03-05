Pendle Rise Shopping Centre transformation moves to next phase

Plans for the transformation of Pendle Rise Shopping Centre in Nelson are progressing to a new stage.

Pendle Borough Council took ownership of the 1960s shopping centre in June 2024 as part of the wider initiative to revitalise the town with the support of government funding through the Nelson Town Deal.

The redevelopment will feature a major retail store, nine modern retail units with attractive frontages, over 150 parking spaces, and new landscaping to enhance the shopping experience. The project is being overseen by a joint venture launched in 2022 between Pendle Borough Council and Penbrook, a partnership with Brookhouse, known for its expertise in retail centre development.

David Rostron of Jimmy the Jewellers with Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council

Demolition of the existing Pendle Rise building is set to begin later this year, with construction of the new centre slated for 2026.

In February, two long-standing businesses, Nelson Nutrition Health Store and Jimmy The Jewellers, closed their doors as their owners retired. Despite the closures, 11 businesses remain operational in Pendle Rise.

Coun. Mahmood, who has lived in Nelson for most of his life, expressed his appreciation for the businesses that have recently closed. “I’ve been coming into this shopping centre since I was a child and have known many of these businesses for years. I want to thank the owners of Nelson Nutrition and Jimmy The Jewellers for their loyalty to Nelson and the invaluable service they’ve provided to the local community,” he said.

Jimmy The Jewellers, a fixture in Nelson for over 60 years, was run by David Rostron, who has operated the business his parents founded for nearly five decades. Nelson Nutrition Health Store had been a valued part of the centre since 2018.

Nutritionist Addilane Joseph with Neil Rockett, of Nelson Nutrition

Phillip Spurr, the council’s director of place, highlighted the importance of Pendle Rise’s redevelopment for the broader transformation of Nelson. “Pendle Rise is central to our efforts to rejuvenate the town centre. The demolition and construction of a modern shopping centre has been identified by local residents as a priority. This redevelopment is part of the larger ‘Revitalising Nelson’ project, which also aims to bring vacant buildings back into commercial use,” he said.

The council has worked closely with Pendle Rise businesses to ensure a fair process through the legal Compulsory Purchase Order process. Several businesses will be relocating to new premises in the heart of Nelson by the summer.

These are the 11 remaining businesses in Pendle Rise

Allsorts – confectionery, chocolates, and sweets

Armico News – newspapers, magazines, lottery, and confectionery

Branded Clearance DD Sports – ladieswear, menswear, sportswear, and footwear

Chaudry’s Collections – clothing store (accessed from Leeds Road)

Greggs

Lancashire Furniture

Mobile Doctor – mobile phones, repairs, accessories, and iPad repairs

New Nelson Mobiles – including money transfer kiosk

Rehman’s Grill House & Restaurant – pizzas, burgers, kebabs (Holme Street)

Shoe Island – footwear, handbag accessories, and luggage

Specsavers – audiology and optometry services