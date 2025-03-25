A petition has been launched to stop the planned closure of the last bank in Colne, after Santander announced it would shut its branch in the town.

The petition has been launched by the Pendle Liberal Democrat group who branded the move by Santander as “crazy”.

Pendle Today revealed last week that the high street banking giant announced it would close its Church Street branch in July, alongside more than 90 other branches across the country.

Newly-elected Colne councillor Andy Bell said at the time: “This is crazy. The bank is the last one in Colne, what on earth are people supposed to do? We have a wonderful town centre bustling with businesses, shoppers during the day and buzzing in the evenings. The bank is a key part of our economy.”

Now the Lib Dems in Pendle have launched a petition calling on Santander to rethink the closure. The petition can be found at https://www.pendlelibdems.org.uk/?fbclid=IwY2xjawJPc6FleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHXiLI6OAMc6medmMZFpk231WfiaGByRa2FauHwbKhiGok-XtZW7O1z6v2g_aem_uUwlajzUJ-7pLYTJD7hJjA

They have also submitted an emergency resolution to Pendle Council asking for urgent discussions with Santander in the hope of stopping the closure, and calling for a banking hub to be set up in the town if the branch is closed.

Santander informed customers that it would close its Colne branch on July 14th this year, claiming that branch transactions fell 21% compared with the same period in 2023.

The closure is another blow to bank customers in Pendle, already reeling from a number in recent years. The Halifax informed customers in January it plans to close its Manchester Road, Nelson, branch in 2026.

Barclays Bank closed its Nelson and Colne branches in 2019 and its Barnoldswick branch in 2023.