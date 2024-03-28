Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The freehold of the traditional village inn, which was recently voted Pub of the Year at the Lancashire Tourism Awards, is on the market with leisure property specialist Fleurets at a guide price of £1,200,000.

Popular with tourists and walkers in the area, the Pendle Inn is being marketed to potential purchasers as a business that comprises a bar, snug, games room, dining room, beer patio, six letting cottages and private living accommodation.

The Pendle Inn was recently voted Pub of the Year at the Lancashire Tourism Awards

The pub trades seven days a week, opening from noon until 10pm, and serving traditional pub food daily until 8-30pm. There is an element of seasonal trade due to the location with the garden area being extremely popular. There is also function trade with funerals and other private events and parties.

Lesley Watmough, divisional director of Fleurets North West said, “This is a fantastic opportunity to take on a great village inn. The Pendle Inn provides multiple income streams while also being a popular tourist destination”.