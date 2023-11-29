Pendle Hill Properties to donate cricket bats and selection boxes to Padiham schoolchildren this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lucky students from several Padiham primary schools will receive a bat from the Read-based Pendle Hill Properties team, as well as a soft cricket ball and a selection box, while they will also be invited back for a free cricket training session in the spring at Padiham Cricket Club.
The initiative has been a huge success in recent years, with a fantastic turnout for the free session in May following last year's cricket bat giveaway.
Lettings Director at Pendle Hill Properties, Toby Burrows, is currently first team captain for Padiham Cricket Club, a club founded in 1891 and founder members of the North West Cricket League.
The cricket bat giveaway and free training session are part of Pendle Hill Properties’ wider community led activities, which sees them support and support grassroots sport across Lancashire including being the stand sponsors at Padiham Football Club.
Toby Burrows said: “As a cricket mad company, this is one of the activities which the whole team looks forward to every year and we are proud to be running it for a fourth consecutive year.
“We are all passionate about giving back to our local communities, and what better way to do that than giving the children a free cricket bat and inviting them to a free session at one of our local grassroots clubs.”