Cricket mad estate and lettings agency Pendle Hill Properties will present local Year 3 children with a special cricket bat and a selection box for the fourth consecutive year this December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucky students from several Padiham primary schools will receive a bat from the Read-based Pendle Hill Properties team, as well as a soft cricket ball and a selection box, while they will also be invited back for a free cricket training session in the spring at Padiham Cricket Club.

The initiative has been a huge success in recent years, with a fantastic turnout for the free session in May following last year's cricket bat giveaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lettings Director at Pendle Hill Properties, Toby Burrows, is currently first team captain for Padiham Cricket Club, a club founded in 1891 and founder members of the North West Cricket League.

Estate and lettings agency Pendle Hill Properties will present local Year 3 children with a special cricket bat and a selection box for the fourth consecutive year this December

The cricket bat giveaway and free training session are part of Pendle Hill Properties’ wider community led activities, which sees them support and support grassroots sport across Lancashire including being the stand sponsors at Padiham Football Club.

Toby Burrows said: “As a cricket mad company, this is one of the activities which the whole team looks forward to every year and we are proud to be running it for a fourth consecutive year.