The Burnley Bus Company is introducing new late night buses from this week – delivering a welcome boost to the town’s evening economy.

The new journeys are to be launched by the bus firm from tonight (Monday) in partnership with Lancashire County Council – and journeys will cost just £1 after 7pm, leaving more to spend in the town’s bars, restaurants and cinema.

Revised timetables including the new evening journeys are now in place, with easy connections at Burnley Bus Station with the Witchway express from Manchester, plus local Mainline services.

The Burnley Bus Company’s General Manager, Frank Stanisauskis, said: “We’re delighted to introduce these new later evening buses, which will make it even easier to travel to and from our local cinema, restaurants and bars as well as to visit family and friends.

The Burnley Bus Company is to run later evening journeys on several routes, in partnership with Lancashire County Council

“Customers using our new evening buses will pay only £1 for a single trip anywhere within the county after 7pm, seven days a week.”

Route-by-route, the changes are:

The 1 – Burnley to Stoops

New evening journeys will run every hour until 10-30pm from Burnley, with minor changes to the previous timetable

The 3 – Burnley to Pike Hill

Buses during the evening will run hourly with the last bus leaving Burnley Bus Station at 1pm.

The 4 – Burnley to Worsthorne

During the main part of the day, buses towards Worsthorne will run one minute earlier than now

The 5 – Burnley to Rosegrove or Harle Syke

Minor changes to the previous timetable, plus new evening journeys will run hourly, with the last bus from Burnley to Harle Syke at 10-55pm, and Rosegrove at 11-27pm.

Mainline M2 – Burnley to Clitheroe

A new late night departure from Burnley Bus Station at 10-58pm running the whole route to Clitheroe, plus minor changes to the rest of the evening timetable

Mainline M3, M4, M5 and M6 – Burnley to Colne, Keighley, Trawden, Skipton or Barnoldswick

New evening journeys at 7-45pm from Burnley to Skipton, 8-55pm from Skipton to Burnley, and 11-30pm from Burnley to Colne.

Witchway – Burnley to Manchester