The Burnley Bus Company has announced its festive travel timetables as bus users look set to take advantage of the extended £2 price cap.

The Government announced last month that the £2 fare cap is to continue.

The bus firm’s commercial manager Matt Burley said: “We’re releasing details of our services over the festive season earlier this year – and we’ve produced a colourful guide to the best places to visit.”

The Burnley Bus Company buses will run as follows over the festive period:

Christmas Eve – The Burnley Bus Company: normal Sunday times with last buses around 7pm. Last journeys will be: the 1, 7-30pm from Burnley, 7-42 from Stoops; the 2, normal service; the 3, 7pm from Burnley, 7-09pm from Pike Hill; the 4, normal service; the 5, 7-10pm from Harle Syke and 7-40pm from Rosegrove;

Mainline M1, 5-43pm from Burnley and 6-26pm from Accrington; the 6-43pm from Burnley will run to Hapton.

Mainline M2, 6-58pm from Burnley, 7-08pm from Clitheroe; the 7-58pm from Burnley will run to Padiham.

Mainline M3, 6-45pm from Burnley, 7-41pm from Trawden. Mainline M4, 6-30pm from Burnley, 6-12pm from Keighley.

Mainline M5, 6pm from Burnley, 7-06 from Barnoldswick; the 8pm from Burnley will run to Colne. Mainline M6, 6.15pm from Burnley, 7.35pm from Skipton.

Witchway, 5-40pm from Burnley, 7pm from Manchester; the 6-40pm from Burnley will run to Rawtenstall only.

Christmas Eve – Hotline, 5-13pm Burnley to Preston via Blackburn at 6-05pm, 5-55pm Preston to Burnley via Blackburn at 6-40pm: the 7pm from Preston and 7-28pm from Burnley will both run as far as Blackburn.

Christmas Day – no buses.

Boxing Day – Mainline M2, every 30 minutes between Padiham and Burnley; Mainline M5, every 30 minutes between Colne and Burnley; V1 and V3 Boohoo buses will run as normal; Witchway, every 30 minutes between Queensgate, Burnley and Manchester.

Wednesday December 27th to Friday December 29th – buses will run to a Saturday timetable, with extra journeys on Mainline and Witchway: the 9 will also run.

Saturday December 30th – normal Saturday service on all routes

New Year’s Eve – normal Sunday times with last buses around 7pm, with final departures same as Christmas Eve

New Year’s Day – no buses will run