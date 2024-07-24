Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Pendle firm has acquired a state of the art machine that is set to ‘revolutionise’ the service it offers.

Engineering and Foundry Supplies (Colne ) Ltd a leading provider of specialised laundry services, PPE, safety equipment, and professional business signage, has unveiled the Tajima TMEZ-KC AI embroidery machine as a new addition to its production line. It is expected to significantly increase capacity and improve lead times for customer orders, according to the Colne based company.

The Tajima TMEZ-KC, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and efficiency, incorporates artificial intelligence to optimise embroidery patterns and reduce setup times. This automation allows for unparalleled precision and speed, enhancing the overall quality of finished products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Frost next to the new Tajima TMEZ-KC AI embroidery machine, boosting production at Engineering and Foundry Supplies .jpg