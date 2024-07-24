Pendle based Engineering and Foundry Supplies (Colne) Ltd acquires state of the art machine that will 'revolutionise' service it offers
Engineering and Foundry Supplies (Colne ) Ltd a leading provider of specialised laundry services, PPE, safety equipment, and professional business signage, has unveiled the Tajima TMEZ-KC AI embroidery machine as a new addition to its production line. It is expected to significantly increase capacity and improve lead times for customer orders, according to the Colne based company.
The Tajima TMEZ-KC, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and efficiency, incorporates artificial intelligence to optimise embroidery patterns and reduce setup times. This automation allows for unparalleled precision and speed, enhancing the overall quality of finished products.
Stephen Frost, Director of Engineering and Foundry Supplies, said: “This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to adopting innovative technologies that benefit our customers. This AI-driven machine will allow us to scale up our production capabilities while maintaining the high standards of quality and efficiency that our clients expect from us.”
