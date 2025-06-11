Rolls-Royce has won a bid to build new small modular nuclear reactors that will help power millions of British homes.

Up to 3,000 jobs are expected to be created by the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) programme – one of Europe’s first – which will power around three million homes with clean, homegrown energy. The Pendle and Clitheroe MP is pushing for some of those jobs to be brought to the Barnoldswick site.

The Government’s mission to create a “golden age” of nuclear power aims to provide clean energy that replaces the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels, drives energy security and economic growth, and lowers people’s bills. It includes a £14.2bn investment to build a large Sizewell C power station in Suffolk. Sizewell C is expected to offer enough energy for about six million homes.

In a Facebook post, MP Jonathan Hinder said: “During the general election campaign, I brought the Energy Secretary to Barnoldswick to see the Rolls Royce site and meet the staff.

Rolls-Royce's Ghyll Brow site in Barnoldswick.

“Today, in the House of Commons, I pressed him to ensure that Barnoldswick gets a share of the jobs that will be created by this development. I'll keep the pressure up!”

Speaking in Parliament, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said he “was incredibly impressed” by the Barnoldswick site and that he is “incredibly pleased that Rolls Royce has been the fair and square competition winner.”

He added that MP Hinder made “a really important point about making sure the jobs go to places like Barnoldswick and I'm sure that's something that Rolls Royce will want to do.”

What are Small Modular Reactors (SMR)?

SMRs are smaller and quicker to build than traditional nuclear plants, with costs likely to come down as units are rolled out, according to a government press release. Rolls-Royce will be part of the first step towards reducing costs and helping the UK deliver one of Europe’s first small modular reactor fleets. It comes after the Government announced plans to shake up the planning rules to make it easier to build nuclear, including small modular reactors across the country.

Great British Energy - Nuclear, the power company owned by the state, is aiming to sign contracts with Rolls-Royce SMR and allocate a site later this year.

The SMRs and Sizewell C are expected to start operating in the 2030s.