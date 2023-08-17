News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Palazzo, Icaro Lounge and Starbucks among the latest Burnley eateries to be served with food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Burnley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST
Read More
Drivers face confusion and chaos over temporary traffic lights

• Rated 5: JJ`s At The Dugdale at Dugdale Arms, Dugdale Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Sandwich City at 10 Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 8

Seven Burnley businesses have been awarded food hygiene ratingsSeven Burnley businesses have been awarded food hygiene ratings
Seven Burnley businesses have been awarded food hygiene ratings
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 4, Curzon Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Icaro Lounge at Unit 2, Pioneer Place, Curzon Street, Burnley; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Mr G's at 60 Abel Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The Palazzo at 10 Grimshaw Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Ark At Northbridge at Northbridge House, Elm Street Business Park, Elm Street, Burnley; rated on July 24

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

It means that of Burnley's 148 similar establishments with ratings, 99 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:BurnleyLancashireStarbucksFood Standards Agency