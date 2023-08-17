Palazzo, Icaro Lounge and Starbucks among the latest Burnley eateries to be served with food hygiene ratings
• Rated 5: JJ`s At The Dugdale at Dugdale Arms, Dugdale Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Sandwich City at 10 Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 4, Curzon Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 8
• Rated 5: Icaro Lounge at Unit 2, Pioneer Place, Curzon Street, Burnley; rated on August 7
• Rated 5: Mr G's at 60 Abel Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: The Palazzo at 10 Grimshaw Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: The Ark At Northbridge at Northbridge House, Elm Street Business Park, Elm Street, Burnley; rated on July 24
A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".
It means that of Burnley's 148 similar establishments with ratings, 99 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.