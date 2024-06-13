Padiham pub Molly's Rigby's on the market
The freehold for Molly Rigby’s in Mill Street is on the market with leisure property specialists Fleurets for £270,000.
The former Royal British Legion Club was a derelict shell when Tom Large bought it with his friend and business partner Brian Gamble in 2004. The duo restored it to its former glory and it quickly became established as a popular social club and hub for the community. Tom, who died in 2017 aged 75, named the club after his mum who died when he was only 15.
Currently, Molly Rigby’s is mainly wet trade. Food is served on Saturday and Sunday mornings as a breakfast, and there is one curry night each month. It is also used each month by various clubs such as the Dry Stone Wall Association, Padiham Allotment Society, and the Buffaloes.
Tim Martin, divisional director of Fleurets North West, said: “Our clients feel there is great potential to push the food side of the business, it is a popular venue and there is definitely scope to capitalise on this.”
Molly Rigby’s comprises a well-fitted ground floor which includes a bar (c. 70 covers), snug (c. 12 covers) and pool room. To the first floor there is a function room (c. 70 covers) and beer terrace (c. 30 covers).
Viewings are strictly though Fleurets North West. For further information, or to arrange a viewing, contact them on 0161 683 5445 or [email protected].
