The session came on the back of Pendle Hill Properties' big cricket bat giveaway in December, which saw Year 3 children from local Padiham primary schools receive a special cricket bat, a soft cricket ball, a selection box and the free training session invite.

Children attending the free session got the chance to learn the basics of bowling, batting and fielding, before ending with an entertaining game of kwik cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players from Padiham Cricket Club and members of the cricket mad Pendle Hill Properties team ran the session, with great ties between the two including Pendle Hill Properties lettings director Toby Burrows, who is also first team captain at Padiham CC.

Pendle Hill Properties and local youngsters at Padiham Cricket Club

The cricket bat giveaway and free training session are part of Pendle Hill Properties' wider community led activities, which sees them support and support grassroots sport across Lancashire including being stand sponsors at Padiham Football Club.

Thomas Turner, sales director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are so happy to be able to give back to our local communities, by sponsoring activities like the cricket bat giveaway at Padiham CC.”

Lettings Director at Pendle Hill Properties and first team captain at Padiham CC, Toby Burrows, said: “It was great to welcome local children down to Padiham Cricket Club on the back of the bat giveaway that we did in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Pendle Hill Properties we are always looking to be part of the community and especially at the local cricket clubs because we're all cricket mad in the office. It is really important for club's like Padiham CC to have a regular feed of youngsters coming through that ultimately one day will aim to be in the first teams at open age.”

Zander Van Tonder, overseas amateur at Padiham CC, added: “It's been really good to be out here today, seeing the young ones trying to progress and take their cricket to a good level, and hopefully they enjoyed the day as much as we did."