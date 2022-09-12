The East Lancashire based estate and letting agency already play a big role in local grassroots sport, sponsoring Padiham CC, Read CC, Longridge CC, Enfield CC, Hoghton CC, AFC Longridge and Sabden Bowling Club, while they are also proud board sponsors at League One Club Accrington Stanley.

Padiham FC, members of the North West Counties Football league Premier Division, play their home games at The Ruby Civil Arena, also home to Accrington Stanley Women FC.

Pendle Hill Properties, who are based in Read and are well established in Padiham, were also recently heavily involved in Padiham On Parade, where they handed out over 350 Hershey bars and parachute men to commemorate the Candy Bomber's 74th anniversary. The Candy Bomber gained fame for dropping candy to German children during the Berlin airlift of 1948.

Padiham FC chairman Shaun Astin with Thomas Turner of Pendle Hill Properties

Thomas Turner, sales director of Pendle Hill Properties, unveiled the new sponsored stand alongside Padiham FC chairman Shaun Astin.

Andrew Turner, managing director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We could not be prouder to be named as stand sponsors at Padiham Football Club.

"We are already heavily involved in supporting local grassroots sport and with a sports mad team working at Pendle Hill Properties, the opportunity to get involved with Padiham and to further support our local community was a must.

“Padiham FC is an integral part of their town and to be able to play a part in its history is really important for us as a business.”

Mr Astin commented: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome a great local company as stand sponsors here at Padiham FC.

“Pendle Hill Properties are a big part of the local community and we are excited to start this new journey with them.