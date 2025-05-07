Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local company wants to highlight the fact that households in Burnley and Pendle can access free, government-backed energy-saving grants.

One Energy, based in Padiham, is offering advice to residents of the free help available.

From loft insulation and wall insulation to heating upgrades, solar panels and home energy efficiency improvements, there are multiple grant schemes available. All these schemes are aimed at helping local people save money on their energy bills while making their homes warmer and more efficient.

The government has committed a staggering £12 billion to its ‘Help to Heat’ schemes, and these programmes are designed to reduce fuel poverty, cut emissions, and ensure homes across the UK, especially those struggling the most, are properly insulated, heated, and are as efficient as possible, saving £100’s on energy bills.

One Energy and Burnley FC in the Community

But despite this, thousands of Burnley and Pendle residents aren’t applying, either because they’re not sure if they qualify, don’t know where to start, or have simply never heard of the schemes.

Harvey Mason, managing director of One Energy, said: “We’re passionate about helping local people get the support they’re entitled to. Far too many households in Burnley and Pendle are struggling with rising energy bills, unaware that fully funded help is available.

“That’s exactly why One Energy exists, as a trusted organisation that guides people through the process and makes sure they get the full amount of support they’re eligible for, without any confusion or hassle.”

Rising bills

According to Ofgem, the average annual household energy bill in the UK more than doubled between 2021 and 2023, rising from around £1,200 to over £2,500, with many households paying even more depending on usage and tariffs. While prices have started to stabilise, millions are still paying significantly more than they were just a few years ago.

Working with the community

One Energy works in partnership with trusted Burnley institutions, including Burnley FC in the Community and Burnley Bondholders, to drive real, long-term change.

Through these partnerships, One Energy is working to tackle fuel poverty across Burnley, raise awareness of energy-saving initiatives, and help more local people get access to the support they deserve.

From families on benefits to pensioners, carers, and people with disabilities, the schemes are open to a wide range of residents, and the grants are 100% free for those who qualify.

Act now before it’s too late

With future political changes on the horizon, including some parties proposing to scrap green funding and net zero targets, there’s no guarantee that these grants will remain in place forever.

Schemes like ECO4 and the Great British Insulation Scheme are funded under current government commitments. But if these priorities shift after the next election, the window to claim these grants could close.

How to get started

You can either apply online via www.oneenergy.co.uk/burnley or call the team directly on 0808 196 1199 to check your eligibility.

There’s no cost, no obligation, just a few quick questions to see if your household qualifies. If you do, the team at One Energy will handle the rest, from application to installation. All 100% free.