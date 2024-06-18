Building work is now expected to start on supermarket chain Lidl’s new store.

The Manchester Road location had been home to the town’s cinema since 1997 when Apollo opened to film lovers. REEL, which took over the site 11 years ago, moved location after becoming the first name to sign up to the £23m. Pioneer Place leisure development where it now operates alongside Nando’s, Icaro Lounge, Starbucks, and Heavenly Desserts.

Work on a four-way junction at the entrance of the site, which allows motorists to turn into and out having previously been constrained by the dual carriageway, has recently been completed.

It was also announced last week that The Star Pub & Carvery, located opposite the former cinema building, will close its doors for the final time on July 7.

Lidl has been contacted for comment regarding a potential opening date.

