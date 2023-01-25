The former Argos warehouse, located close to the town centre in 11 Canning Street, Princess Way Retail Park, has been put on the market to buy or let by commercial agents FHP.

Argos closed the store last November and relocated to inside Sainsbury’s in Active Way.

FHP is selling the premises for more than £1,000,000 plus VAT, or renting it out for around £100,000 per year.