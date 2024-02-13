Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of notable local dignitaries, including Mayor Coun. Raja Arif Khan and Burnley MP Anthony Higginbotham.

Guests were led on an informative tour of the upgraded facility, showcasing the practical implementation of cutting-edge processes, digitalisation, and sustainability measures.

Visitors are given a tour of Safran Nacelles' upgraded factory in Burnley

Managing director Tom Wormleighton said it reinforced the business’ steadfast commitment to long-term growth and employment in the local area.

“One of the most remarkable aspects of the line relocations is that they occurred seamlessly over a period of 10 months. Three major thrust reverser assembly line transfers, A330neo, A330ceo (Trent 700) and F8X, took place without disrupting our customer deliveries. This is a mark of our team's meticulous planning, dedication, and collaboration.

“In the pursuit of excellence, our site took on the challenge of improving efficiency and championing sustainability. By transitioning to our new factory, we have achieved a reduction in carbon output by a staggering 371 tonnes per year. This achievement is not just a statistic; it reflects our commitment to a more sustainable future.

“The manufacturing process on our new factory is optimised, even safer and more efficient, increasing our competitiveness. And the environment is modern, clean, light and welcoming. Also, the digital improvements we are making will deliver major efficiencies by providing our teams with real-time data so they can make fast-paced data-driven decisions. And, this is just the start of our digital journey for the building and the site.