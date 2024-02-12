Burnley College announced as Burnley Business Awards 2024 headline sponsor
and live on Freeview channel 276
The prestigious awards, which will see 600 guests celebrate the borough’s finest businesses, charities and other organisations, celebrate the tenacious, innovative and resilient businesses in the borough.
Organised by Burnley Council, the awards are fully funded by sponsors and ticket sales.
Lukman Patel, CEO of Burnley Council, commented: “We are delighted that our successful partnership with Burnley College continues. We couldn’t hold this event without our sponsors and partners, so to have the college’s commitment as both headline and manufacturing excellence sponsor confirms to us their dedication to the business and learners within our borough and beyond.”
Karen Buchanan, principal at Burnley College, added: “We’re proud to be the Number 1 College in England [in the Government’s National Achievement Rate Tables for learners aged 16-18] and we collaborate closely with businesses to ensure our learners get the best possible experience and have all the skills they need to join our local economy and beyond.
“The Burnley Business Awards are a key event for businesses, charities and other organisations in Burnley and their hard-working employees and it is important that we show our support. We know we have incredible organisations in our borough, so we’d encourage as many of you as possible to enter. You have until 28th March to get your entries in!”
The Burnley Business Awards 2024 will be held on Thursday, July 4th at Crow Wood. Organisations are encouraged to apply here at burnley.co.uk/businessawards
Headline sponsor – Burnley College
Small Business (up to ten employees) – Pursuit Aerospace
Small Business (11-49 employees) – Pursuit Aerospace
Medium Business – Crow Wood
Large Business – Charter Walk Shopping Centre
International Trade - +24 Marketing
Manufacturing Excellence – Burnley College
Innovation – SS&C
Environmental Excellence – Safran
Employer of the Year – Ring Stones
Young Employee of the Year – Barnfield
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality – Nybble.co.uk
Table Wine Sponsor – Forbes Solicitors
Champagne Reception Sponsor – VEKA
Table Arrangement and Décor Sponsor - boohoo
Entertainment Sponsor – AMS Neve
Social Media Sponsor – PM+M
Print Partner – Peter Scott Printers
Shortlisting Venue Partner – Holiday Inn Express
Judging Venue Partner – Impact Conferencing
Media Partner – The Burnley Express
With support from the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce
Entries must be submitted online at burnley.co.uk/businessawards by Thursday March 28th. Full conditions of entry will be found on the page, along with the link to enter and key dates.