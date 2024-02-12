Burnley College announced as Burnley Business Awards 2024 headline sponsor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prestigious awards, which will see 600 guests celebrate the borough’s finest businesses, charities and other organisations, celebrate the tenacious, innovative and resilient businesses in the borough.

Organised by Burnley Council, the awards are fully funded by sponsors and ticket sales.

Burnley College is this year's Burnley Business Awards headline sponsor

Lukman Patel, CEO of Burnley Council, commented: “We are delighted that our successful partnership with Burnley College continues. We couldn’t hold this event without our sponsors and partners, so to have the college’s commitment as both headline and manufacturing excellence sponsor confirms to us their dedication to the business and learners within our borough and beyond.”

Karen Buchanan, principal at Burnley College, added: “We’re proud to be the Number 1 College in England [in the Government’s National Achievement Rate Tables for learners aged 16-18] and we collaborate closely with businesses to ensure our learners get the best possible experience and have all the skills they need to join our local economy and beyond.

“The Burnley Business Awards are a key event for businesses, charities and other organisations in Burnley and their hard-working employees and it is important that we show our support. We know we have incredible organisations in our borough, so we’d encourage as many of you as possible to enter. You have until 28th March to get your entries in!”

The Burnley Business Awards 2024 will be held on Thursday, July 4th at Crow Wood. Organisations are encouraged to apply here at burnley.co.uk/businessawards

Headline sponsor – Burnley College

Small Business (up to ten employees) – Pursuit Aerospace

Small Business (11-49 employees) – Pursuit Aerospace

Medium Business – Crow Wood

Large Business – Charter Walk Shopping Centre

International Trade - +24 Marketing

Manufacturing Excellence – Burnley College

Innovation – SS&C

Environmental Excellence – Safran

Employer of the Year – Ring Stones

Young Employee of the Year – Barnfield

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality – Nybble.co.uk

Table Wine Sponsor – Forbes Solicitors

Champagne Reception Sponsor – VEKA

Table Arrangement and Décor Sponsor - boohoo

Entertainment Sponsor – AMS Neve

Social Media Sponsor – PM+M

Print Partner – Peter Scott Printers

Shortlisting Venue Partner – Holiday Inn Express

Judging Venue Partner – Impact Conferencing

Media Partner – The Burnley Express

With support from the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce