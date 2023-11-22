Keld in Barrowford, built by sustainable homebuilder Northstone, has been named a finalist in the Large Housing Development of the year category at the North West Residential Property Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The coveted awards recognise excellence and innovation in the region's residential property sector and Keld will be flying the flag for East Lancashire at an awards ceremony in January 2024 against seven other sites that have also been recognised as setting the bar high in the residential property scene.

Phil Wilson, Chief Executive at Northstone, said: “To have our Keld development in Barrowford recognised by the North West Residential Property Awards in this way is a huge coup; it shows the value that both our sustainability initiatives and design principles creates, not just to the local community but to housebuilding as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve a clear focus and vision on designing and developing homes that stand true to our business ethos. Keld is a shining example of this, and one that we’re fiercely proud of.

Keld in Barrowford, built by sustainable homebuilder Northstone, has been named a finalist in the Large Housing Development of the year category at the North West Residential Property Awards

“At Keld, we’ve again considered how we encourage new communities, we’ve introduced what modern luxury living looks like and how every aspect of what we do differentiates and evolves the thinking and perception of new homes that stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons.”

Situated just off Trough Laithe Road, Keld comprises two, three and four bedroom homes priced from £275,000. Complete with pedestrian-led streets for safer communities, flexible ground floor layouts and large gardens, each of the 239 properties have been intuitively planned. Subject to build stage, purchasers can choose the exact specification of the ground floor layout to suit their individual needs.

Owners at Keld get energy efficient homes with open plan living with bright rooms, big windows and high ceilings. VELFAC windows are utilized throughout with triple glazing on the first floor – maximizing thermal efficiency whilst minimizing outside noise – as well as an intelligent heating system, which uses smart technology to reduce environmental impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North West Residential Property Awards is a black-tie event, to be held at Manchester Central which will celebrate the people and businesses that have designed, developed, funded and continue to manage the built environment across the North West of England.