A dedicated Colne retailer has been shortlisted in the prestigious Retail Week Awards in the Store Hero category.

Jade Fennessy, who works at The Perfume Shop at Boundary Mill in Vivary Way, has led her team at Colne to deliver some fantastic results this year, not least from the store’s amazing TikTok results, driving brand awareness to the stores which saw like for like sales in 2023 increase by a huge 23.4%.

Retail Week’s prestigious judges were hugely impressed after hearing about Jade’s accomplishments in store.

Michelle, sales and operations manager, said: “Jade is a brilliant example of grow our own. Through hard work, dedication and her positive commitment to her own development it has been fantastic to watch her on her TPS journey.

“Jade is a fantastic role model, she leads her team by example, she champions the people in her team and is dedicated to giving the Colne customers a brilliant instore experience as well as driving secret stockroom sales.”

She also recently won the Store Manager of the Year award at The Perfume Shop’s annual conference, after winning the runner up in award in 2022.

Gill Smith, managing director of The Perfume Shop, said “It’s amazing to see The Perfume Shop being nominated for three separate awards at the upcoming Retail Week Awards.