Northlight has been shortlisted in the first-ever Lancashire Property Awards.

The prestigious award ceremony will be held on November 14th in Blackpool at The Winter Gardens.

“We’re delighted that Northlight has been recognised in the prestigious Lancashire Property Awards,” said Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council. “To be shortlisted with Barnfield Investment Properties in the Commercial Development of the Year is amazing. This PEARL project, which is partnership between the council and Barnfield, is our flagship project. Together we’ve transformed a former cotton mill in Brierfield and created new homes, education, employment and cultural facilities in the iconic grade 2 listed building.”

Exterior view of the Northlight complex in Brierfield. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Northlight has supported a range of local businesses, created hundreds of jobs, secured much needed housing and regenerated a dilapidated site. The £32m. project has helped build local pride in Pendle, recognising that several generations of local people have worked in the mill or lived alongside it, and celebrates Pendle’s cotton industry heritage.

Tim Webber, chairman of Barnfield Group, said: “Northlight has been a 12-year project and one that we are very proud to have been both developer, with Pendle Borough Council and main contractor. Northlight is quite simply a beacon for Pendle and a shinning example of how a public/private sector partnership can work and essentially deliver.

“We are very proud to have been shortlisted and get a pat on the back for this inspirational project that has brought communities together. This recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of the Barnfield team who strive for excellence in all they do.”

Rose Rouse, chief executive of Pendle Borough Council, added: “Our public-private partnerships are a big part of how we deliver in Pendle. With PEARL Together, which also includes Together Housing, we completed 79 low carbon houses in Colne, started building 53 new homes in Earby and a further 129 new homes in Nelson.”