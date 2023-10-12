News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead

Northern Ireland company Crossland Tankers celebrates 20 years at its Burnley base

A road tanker business is celebrating its 20th year in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crossland Tankers, which has also based in Northern Ireland for 35 years, also set up a factory at the Shuttleworth Mead Business Park in 2003.

The business manufactures state of the art road tankers for all sectors at its sites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Production manager Dominic Traynor said: “It’s hard to believe, but it was 20 years ago that Crossland first established itself on the UK mainland with the purchase of Massey Tankers.

Most Popular
Crossland Tankers celebrates 20 years in BurnleyCrossland Tankers celebrates 20 years in Burnley
Crossland Tankers celebrates 20 years in Burnley

“A lot has changed over the past 20 years in respect of tanker design, regulations, manufacturing processes and customer requirements.

Read More
Eco-homebuilder Northstone announces new site management team for its Keld devel...

“What hasn’t changed though, is the determination of all our Crossland staff to offer the best quality of products and service to our customers.

“We’d like to thank both our customers and staff members for their loyalty and hard work as these have been the driving force behind our success.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandBurnley