A road tanker business is celebrating its 20th year in Burnley.

Crossland Tankers, which has also based in Northern Ireland for 35 years, also set up a factory at the Shuttleworth Mead Business Park in 2003.

The business manufactures state of the art road tankers for all sectors at its sites.

Production manager Dominic Traynor said: “It’s hard to believe, but it was 20 years ago that Crossland first established itself on the UK mainland with the purchase of Massey Tankers.

“A lot has changed over the past 20 years in respect of tanker design, regulations, manufacturing processes and customer requirements.

“What hasn’t changed though, is the determination of all our Crossland staff to offer the best quality of products and service to our customers.