Richard Holt has been appointed as site manager, while Steven Appleton assumes the position of assistant manager.

Richard, who has been with the company for three years now, is highly-regarded and last year completed the homebuilder’s Next Generation training programme which looks to accelerate the progression of key individuals within the firm through a one-year course, combining learning modules and monthly sessions with external experts.

Richard joins Keld having recently completed works at Northstone’s Silkash development in Bolton where he was also site manager. Steven meanwhile has been working with the company for almost a year now, officially becoming part of the head count in June this year.

Commenting on the move to Keld, Richard said: “It’s fantastic to be on site at Keld working with our trusted contractors to see the development really start to take shape and building on the community of customers that have already moved into their homes. Keld is a stunning development that epitomizes luxury living with flexible ground floor layouts, energy-efficient solutions and smart technology and I am delighted to be part of the team that will see this site come to fruition.

“In my three years to date with Northstone no day has been the same, which I love and I am proud to have already handed over the whole of Silkash which was 149 plots to happy residents. It’s a great achievement to see our homes go from plots of land to fully formed houses and while the days are different the outcome remains the same – high-quality, eco-leading homes ready to be enjoyed by their owners.”

Once complete, Keld will feature 239 homes across 10 different house types, with all homes boasting a number of eco-leading features as standard such as Velfac windows and an intelligent heating system. Northstone have completed on 80 homes and are now on phase two with a mixture of three and four bed homes on release from £269,950.