Sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Financial Affairs, and the Anchor Group, the awards have been created to recognise and celebrate the great customer service that the town’s retailers, independent businesses and hospitality venues demonstrate on a daily basis.

The awards, which have been organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) with support from Charter Walk, will be held at the Mechanics Theatre on Tuesday, July 4th.

The awards will be held at the Mechanics Theatre on Tuesday, July 4th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout May, mystery shop visits took place place across over 60 different shops, bars, restaurants and service providers by industry leaders Storecheckers.

The information gathered during these visits, along with a judging panel featuring the leader of Burnley Council and a public vote, will form the basis for the awards of which there are eight different categories.

The categories

Best Business Overall

Best National Retailer

Best Independent Retailer

Best Service Provider

Best Food Retailer

Employee of the Year (nominated and a voting mechanism)

Burnley Town Centre Ambassador

Best Long Serving Business

How to vote

Each week, we’ll be focusing on the nominess for two of the categories. This week’s are:

Best Eating Place: Oddies, Bellisimo, Charlattes, Ellis’s, Fryday’s, The Boot, Palazzo, Sweet Deserts, Burnley Mechanics, Quick Crepes, Café on the Corner, Little Barista, Masserellas, Rhode Island

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long Serving Business: Oddies, Burnley Mechanics, Barlow’s Herbalist, Althams Travel, The Swan, Petty Estate Agents, Boots, Next, M&S, Barclays, Big Window, Country House Gallery