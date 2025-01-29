New Pop-Up shop opens in Padiham Town Centre
The available premises is a mid-terraced ground floor shop, located within the conservation area of Padiham Town Centre. The space has been thoughtfully refurbished through the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with a sales area created at the front, making it ideal for businesses looking to make their mark in a vibrant and historically significant location.
The pop-up shop can accommodate a diverse range of businesses, including retail and clothing boutiques, arts and crafts, home décor and furnishings, tech and gadgets, seasonal merchandise, health and fitness products, sustainable and eco-friendly items, as well as lifestyle and home goods. Councillor Lubna Khan, Burnley Council Executive Member for Economy & Growth said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to try out a new business venture without the pressure of a long term commitment.
The premises is in a prime location in Padiham's conservation area, offering excellent visibility on the high street.” The newly refurbished shop is ready for immediate use with no setup fees. The flexible 'Easy In, Easy Out' terms make it simple for businesses to get started, offering affordable weekly rent of £80, inclusive of utilities, rates, and insurance.
To help businesses hit the ground running, the first week is rent-free, easing financial pressure and creating a supportive environment for success. For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact: [email protected] | 07753 778 580 or [email protected] | 07901 110 896