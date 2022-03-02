The company, which has evolved into a national managed services provider over the last decade, saw huge success during 2021 with an 85% uplift in sales and a 324% increase in sales profits.

Managing Director Andy Ratcliffe said: "We have seen a great uptake across a number of areas of our business, including our core print, data capture and process automation divisions.

Andrew Ratcliffe of Key Digital

"Having proved our adapted sales model works in this climate we are ready to add to our salesforce and scale the business. This is an exciting time for Key Digital as we deliver our services to more and more customers along with welcoming 14 new sales recruits to our team."

Key Digital are an industry-leading provider of document workflow solutions and IT services, recommending what’s best for your business.