Trio of new appointments at leading Burnley business as it continues expansion

Mark Wilson has been appointed as manufacturing director, Richard Howarth as manufacturing manager and Joseph Howarth as production controller.

These three appointments are key to the company’s long term plan and bring an outstanding combination of experience, expertise and energy into the firm.

Mark was formerly managing director of Manchester based Presbar Diecastings and brings a wealth of experience to his role where he intends to spearhead the firm’s continued progress in automation and manufacturing efficiency.

Richard was formerly a senior manager within a leading East Lancashire engineering firm and his role at Lupton & Place involves implementing the firm’s manufacturing strategy and providing the key liaison between customer and factory, working closely with Mark and the sales team.

Joe’s role is centred on improving the firm’s key manufacturing processes and digitising the systems used in the business. A graduate in Humanities from Newcastle University, Joe brings exceptional project management skills to the business and forms an integral part of the manufacturing team.

Commenting on the new appointments Steve Gill, managing director, said: "We are delighted that Mark, Richard and Joe have joined our business. Their unique blend of experience, skills and energy will have a major impact on the business and help us in our mission of maintaining our position as a world class manufacturing partner.

"The continued investment in our business helps to secure everyone's future which is not only good news for ourselves but also for Burnley and the local economy.’