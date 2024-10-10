Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dream to open her own tearoom has come true for a Burnley mum of three.

And Muddy Boots and Puddle Ducks is a real family affair for Lisa Hill as both her daughters, Alicia and Olivia, and her husband Warren work at the new business in Padiham Road. Warren can be found doing his shifts on Fridays and Saturdays.

“This really is the dream I’ve had for a long time,” said Lisa who spent 18 years working in education before deciding to take the plunge and go it alone. And she has been overwhelmed at the response from the community to the new tearoom, adding: “The support we have received has been absolutely amazing and we are so grateful to all our customers.

Pictured at their new tearoom Muddy Boots and Puddle Ducks in Padiham Road, Burnley, are (left to right) Lisa Hill with her daughters Alicia (centre) and Olivia

“We really believed that this community deserved a lovely place to come to eat or have a drink and meet friends.”

The story behind the tearoom’s name is just adorable as Muddy Boots is the nickname given to Lisa’s gran, Mavis. Now aged 91, Mavis was a keen hiker back in the day which earned her the nickname. And fate must have led Lisa to the property as it is edges onto Barry Street which is the birthplace of Mavis. The second half of the name, puddle ducks, comes from Lisa and Alicia’s love of painting and selling ornamental ducks. Alicia, who bakes all the amazing cupcakes, pastries and treats at the cafe, works full time in the business and Olivia, who is 24, combines working there with her university studies.

Alicia (22) said: “We all love working together, it has definitely brought us closer together as a family and I love it when my dad comes in. He has such a great presence, eveyone really warms to him.”

The family, including Lisa and Warren’s son Elliot (19) all pitched in to totally renovate the premises that had been empty for a number of years after they took on the lease. With Warren, who has his own sheet metal company, taking on the bulk of the re-modelling, Lisa wanted to create a warm and welcoming space. Lisa, who is 44, said: “There were two ladies who came in recently, both separately, as they did not know each other. But one of them asked to sit with the other and they ended up chatting away together. It was so lovely to see this.”

The shop in Padiham Road, Burnley, before it was transformed into Muddy Boots and Puddle Ducks tearoom

As part of Lisa’s drive to bring the community together Muddy Boots hosts felting, crochet and water colour painting sessions. Muddy Boots and Puddle Ducks also runs a ‘pay it forward’ initiative customers to buy food and drink for someone in need and Lisa is also working with the Padiham Food Bank. The family were also thrilled to receive a top score of five in the Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings.