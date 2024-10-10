28 lovely images as couple marry at St Bartholomew's Church in Colne and hold reception at Burnley Golf Club

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:40 BST
After 25 years together, Rachel Shuttleworth and Kevin Wimbles have tied the knot.

The couple got together in 1999 and Kevin finally proposed in 2016. Rachel owns her own business, Betty-Rose Beauty Boutique in Nelson which this year was named as ‘Local Salon of The Year’ at the English Hair and Beauty Awards. Kevin is the manager of CWR Scaffold Ltd in Burnley.

The couple, who have a daughter, Bryony, who will celebrate her 18th birthday this month, held their wedding ceremony at St Bartholomew’s Church in Colne followed by a reception at Burnley Golf Club. Here is a gallery of images from their big day.

Related topics:ColneNelson
