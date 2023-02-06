National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from February 6th to 12th, is when the education and skills sector celebrate the achievements of apprentices around the country and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy.

Events taking place during the week include virtual career fairs, graduation ceremonies and factory tours. In Pendle, Nelson and Colne College are hosting an Apprenticeship Open Event on Tuesday February 7th from 5-30pm.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “As we celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, I am hugely encouraged to see a 12% increase in apprenticeship starts by Pendle residents in 2022.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

“Numbers fell during the pandemic but we’re seeing a strong recovery, as more people look to learn new skills and get started on a rewarding career. I hope we’ll see even more apprenticeship starts in 2023.

“Apprenticeships are up more in Pendle than elsewhere, and that’s in large part because we have excellent apprenticeship providers such as Nelson and Colne College and brilliant local companies that offer apprenticeships.

“Lancashire Adult Learning has relocated to Pendle, and it is important to remember apprenticeships can help kickstart a career change for experienced workers too.”

Data on apprenticeship starts in 2022 by Parliamentary constituency is available from: https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/data-tables/permalink/6f7c89af-48c5-4758-4c73-08dae42dd3a4