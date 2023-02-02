Police release CCTV image of man suspected of grabbing woman on canal towpath in Barrowford
Police have launched an investigation after someone attempted to grab a woman on a canal towpath in Barrowford.
By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:56pm
Around 11-25am on January 7th a woman in her 30s was running on the canal path off Barrowford Road when she was chased by a man who attempted to stop and grab her, before she got help from a member of the public.
The man made off, with the woman unharmed.
Police have released this image.
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0559.