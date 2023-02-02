News you can trust since 1877
Police release CCTV image of man suspected of grabbing woman on canal towpath in Barrowford

Police have launched an investigation after someone attempted to grab a woman on a canal towpath in Barrowford.

By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:56pm

Around 11-25am on January 7th a woman in her 30s was running on the canal path off Barrowford Road when she was chased by a man who attempted to stop and grab her, before she got help from a member of the public.

The man made off, with the woman unharmed.

Police have released this CCTV still of a man they want to speak after a woman was approached on a canal towpath in Barrowford
Police have released this image.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0559.