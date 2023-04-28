Dan Hanbridge launched The School of Imagination last September to teach youngsters skills in the TV and film industries, including acting, script writing, directing and filming.

The acting coach says the Burnley classes, which he runs with his partner Lauren Saddington, of More Than Just a Princess, are designed for all children ages four to 16 regardless of their ambitions to help boost their confidence and social skills.

Dan (32) said: “I was an acting coach for the BBC and ITV and wanted to get as many kids into acting as possible. We opened The School of Imagination with a view to focus on TV and film as most children’s drama schools normally focus on musical theatre.

Dan Hanbridge and his partner Lauren Saddington, who run The School of Imagination in Burnley.

"I want to help build children’s confidence and get them working. It’s been fantastic to see them grow. Parents say their children struggle to make friends at school.

"That’s the best bit for me: seeing someone making friends and coming out of their shell. That’s even more rewarding than seeing them on TV.”

The former Netflix coach says there were few opportunities for him to learn his craft growing up in Manchester until he attended the Guildford School of Acting as an adult.

He then starred in plays before bagging a role in the BBC’s Scotland-based soap, River City.

Dan later “fell into coaching”, landing jobs at the BBC, ITV and Netflix.

"I stuck with it because I love it. I got into the kids’ market because it’s really rewarding to see a student grow when they were maybe a bit shy but have a burning desire to act and do it for a career.

"I found, especially in Manchester, a lot of the drama schools for children were really unaffordable. When teaching at the BBC, I found the children were from wealthy families and their parents had been actors.

"I’m from a working-class background and there was nothing growing up so I had to wait until I was 18 and went to drama school. So I want to give children [from less wealthy backgrounds] who want to be actors a chance to go for it and make it affordable.”

And in less than 12 months of life, the school has already helped to change lives.

One eight-year-old pupil has just recorded a voiceover for an international BMW advert while others are auditioning for roles at the BBC.

The school has also received funding to make short films, with all the children playing a part in bringing them to life, whether behind the scenes or in front of the camera, from writing the scripts to directing every scene, with the help of a few BBC professionals to guide them.

The Burnley classes, which run at St Matthew’s Church in Harriet Street on Saturdays, are not just about skill-building.

"We have a big emphasis on making friends and having fun,” added Dan.

"But if that’s what you want to do [for a living] then we will do everything in our power to help you.”