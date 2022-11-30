Joining the likes of royals Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is a Burnley woman who runs children’s party business More Than Just a Princess.

Lauren Saddington is one of a lucky few who dress up in ball gowns and tiaras for a living - but as the business name suggests, her day job is much more than that as the 25-year-old has built up a second career as an influencer.

In fact, she has proved just how wide-ranging her talents are by landing her own lifestyle podcast, Not Always a Princess, sponsored by Swan Brand. Lauren was asked to host her own show after gaining a huge following on Tik Tok with her relatable content and making popular guest appearances on Youtube programme, Afternoon Tea with Swan.

Burnley woman, Lauren Saddington, who owns More Than Just a Princess.

Lauren said: “It feels amazing. I feel like I’ve always wanted Tik Tok to take my career to the next level. People have always said to me I’d be a good radio presenter. It’s always been my dream.”

The business woman began posting food and funny content to the social media platform after making a video that went viral, in which she re-enacted a scene from the 2008 comedy film, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Commenting on the success of the video, she said: “It was crazy. I like that my content is not controversial and is just fun.”

Not Always a Princess will be launched around Monday, December 12th, on all major platforms, including Spotify, Amazon, Apple and Youtube.

