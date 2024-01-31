Millie and Ruby dog bakery opens in Burnley Road in Padiham
Millie and Ruby’s dog bakery is owned by former police officer Diane Murphy who named the business she launched 10 years ago after her own two Border Collies.
Diane worked in Burnley and Padiham for 12 years when she was in the force so she knows the area well and felt that Padiham, which has recently had an injection of cash to improve the ‘shops on the hill,’ was the perfect place to re locate the business from Great Harwood. Diane has a unit in Accrington where all the handmade natural and additive free dog biscuits and cakes are baked, something very much in demand from dog owners who want the best for their beloved pets.
Diane said: “When I started the business there were only about 10 of us in the country but now there are probably a couple of thousand.”
Stringent rules mean that Diane and fellow bakery owners must be licensed by the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs ( Defra) to run their businesses. She said: “We have had a lovely welcome from the people of Padiham and we were extremely busy in the run up to Christmas and also into January.”