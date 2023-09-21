Housing developer Miller Homes has announced the launch of the second phase of its 2023 Community Fund following the resounding success of the first round earlier this year.

Throughout the year, the builder is offering £10,000 to charities and community groups in the North West, including Montague Place in Clitheroe and The Calders in Burnley.

This commitment reflects Miller Homes’ ongoing dedication to supporting local communities and making a positive impact in the areas where it builds.

In September 2022, Miller Homes first announced the creation of its Community Fund, providing local community and charity groups the opportunity to apply for funding to support their projects.

Miller Homes Development Manager Sarah Calderbank-Jenkins with The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal Chairman Barry Kilby. credit: leeboswellphotography.com

Local groups supported by the initiative to this point include the Barry Kilby Prostate Appeal in Burnley.

The second round of funding for 2023 launched on September 13th and applications will remain open until October 25th, with successful groups being notified from November onwards. After this, donations between a minimum of £250 and a maximum of £2,000 will be awarded to the successful applicants.

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the whole of the UK have its own £10,000 fund, which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.

Clare Noakes, sales director for Miller Homes in the North West, said: “We remain committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we build. Many of our team members have been to visit the groups we’ve supported with the Community Fund so far and it’s so lovely to see what a real difference we’re able to make.”