Burnley-based Metro Metals has been acquired by Ashvin Metals, a leading name in the UK non-ferrous metal industry, in a move that safeguards local jobs and secures the long-term future of the business.

The acquisition ensures the continued operation of Metro Metals at its Heasandford Industrial Estate facility, retaining all staff and preserving its legacy in Lancashire’s metal recycling sector.

Founded in 1958, Metro Metals has been a cornerstone of the local economy, specialising in ferrous scrap processing and contributing to Burnley’s industrial heritage.

Speaking on the acquisition, Ross Shekleton, previous owner of Metro Metals, shared: "This decision is bittersweet for me. Metro Metals has been such a huge part of my life and my family’s history.

Former Metro Metals owner Ross Shekleton (left) with Iain Swinson, Ashvin Metals Financial Director (right)

“My father started the business over 60 years ago, and it has been a privilege to carry his legacy forward. But, with my own children pursuing other careers, I knew I wouldn’t be passing the business on, so selling felt like the right decision.

“Having worked with Ashvin Metals for many years, I am confident the business is in highly capable hands. Their expertise and vision will ensure that Metro Metals continues to grow and succeed within the larger Ashvin Metals group."

Ashvin Metals, based in Poulton-le-Fylde, views the acquisition as a strategic opportunity to enhance its operational capabilities and market offerings. Metro Metals’ state-of-the-art facility in Burnley will bolster Ashvin Metals’ ability to process ferrous metals.

Metro Metals will continue to operate independently within the Ashvin Metals group, with Ross Shekleton remaining involved during an interim period to ensure a seamless transition for staff and customers alike.

The acquisition also marks another milestone for Ashvin Metals, which now operates sites across Poulton-le-Fylde, Burnley, the Midlands, and Blackpool, with additional recent investments in Padiham for aluminium can recycling.

The value of the acquisition is undisclosed. The purchaser was supported by a team of leading advisors, including Hill Dickinson (legal and legal DD) and Jones Harris (Tax DD). The vendors were advised by PM&M, Harrison Drury, and Pierce, who each provided expert guidance throughout the transaction.

This move not only safeguards the heritage of a Burnley business but ensures its growth and stability as part of a dynamic, forward-thinking group.