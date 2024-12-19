Nelson councillor objects to Pendle Council taxi app
Pendle Council told Leader Times that the app was agreed due to the trade not improving the mechanical safety of their vehicles over a sustained period of time.
Government advice now requires daily checks of taxi vehicles to be undertaken.
Drivers have until February 12th to register and start using the app. Some 3.7% of drivers are actively carrying out checks in Pendle on a daily basis, according to the council.
Coun. Iqbal, who will raise a motion at tonight’s council meeting, said: “When only 3% of the taxi trade are using the daily app, its shows that 97% of drivers fundamentally disagree with this ill-thought, no consultation approach by the Tories.
“My motion instructs the taxi licensing committee to embark on a constructive dialogue with the trade to help hard-pressed taxi drivers make a living and ensure safety of passengers.”
Pendle Council has disputed the 3% figure quoted by Coun. Iqbal saying that the number of drivers who have registered is around 20%.
A council spokesman added: “We asked them (drivers) to try the app and get used to how to use it before the launch date on February 12th.”
CheckedSafe said it would give each driver a 30 day free trial. After the 30 day trial the app costs £1 per week for vehicle owners. (Drivers who don't own their vehicle do not have to pay.)
