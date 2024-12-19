Nelson’s Bradley ward councillor Mohammed Iqbal MBE will call upon Pendle Council at its full meeting tonight to scrap a controversial taxi app introduced by Conservative councillors.

Pendle Council told Leader Times that the app was agreed due to the trade not improving the mechanical safety of their vehicles over a sustained period of time.

Government advice now requires daily checks of taxi vehicles to be undertaken.

Drivers have until February 12th to register and start using the app. Some 3.7% of drivers are actively carrying out checks in Pendle on a daily basis, according to the council.

Coun. Iqbal, who will raise a motion at tonight’s council meeting, said: “When only 3% of the taxi trade are using the daily app, its shows that 97% of drivers fundamentally disagree with this ill-thought, no consultation approach by the Tories.

“My motion instructs the taxi licensing committee to embark on a constructive dialogue with the trade to help hard-pressed taxi drivers make a living and ensure safety of passengers.”

Pendle Council has disputed the 3% figure quoted by Coun. Iqbal saying that the number of drivers who have registered is around 20%.

A council spokesman added: “We asked them (drivers) to try the app and get used to how to use it before the launch date on February 12th.”

CheckedSafe said it would give each driver a 30 day free trial. After the 30 day trial the app costs £1 per week for vehicle owners. (Drivers who don't own their vehicle do not have to pay.)