From Jaffa Cakes to Cream Crackers, new roles are baking across the UK 🍪

Major £68 million investment will upgrade McVitie’s factories across the UK

Dozens of new jobs are being created, including in Carlisle, Liverpool, and Stockport

Roles range from production and engineering to logistics and quality control

Investment aims to boost biscuit-making capacity and secure long-term growth

McVitie’s owner Pladis also makes Jacob’s and luxury chocolate brand Godiva

The maker of household favourite snacks like Digestives and Jaffa Cakes, is investing £68 million into its UK biscuit empire – and it's creating a host of new job opportunities in the process.

With investment on this scale, now’s the perfect time to snap up a role with one of the UK’s most iconic food brands.

From factory-floor roles to skilled engineering and production jobs, McVitie’s investment promises a fresh batch of career options across the country.

Here's what’s changing, where to look, and how to land a role at one of Britain’s most iconic snack makers.

What’s happening at McVitie’s?

McVitie’s parent company Pladis – which also owns Jacob’s and luxury chocolate brand Godiva – has unveiled plans to upgrade and expand its UK operations:

£33 million is being pumped into the Liverpool Aintree site (home of Jacob’s Cream Crackers) for new ovens, machinery, and a major site refurbishment.

£21 million is going into the Stockport Jaffa Cake factory, adding a new chocolate moulding line.

£2 million will fund 48 new roles at the Carlisle site, the world’s oldest biscuit factory.

The remaining £12 million will boost infrastructure at other UK locations, including Halifax, Leicester, and Harlesden in London.

All upgrades are due to be completed by the end of 2026, boosting both production and job security across Pladis’ UK network.

What kind of jobs are available at McVitie’s?

While McVitie’s hasn’t yet listed every role tied to the investment, previous and current vacancies suggest there’ll be a wide range of opportunities, including:

Production Operatives – for biscuit baking, packaging, and quality control.

– for biscuit baking, packaging, and quality control. Machine Operators and Engineers – to manage and maintain new equipment.

– to manage and maintain new equipment. Food Technologists and Quality Assurance roles – ensuring products meet high standards.

– ensuring products meet high standards. Warehouse, logistics, and supply chain staff – especially at expanded sites.

– especially at expanded sites. Hygiene and maintenance operatives – vital for safe and efficient operations.

Some roles may be entry-level with on-the-job training, while others will require technical or mechanical experience.

How to apply for a job at McVitie’s or Pladis

Pladis regularly lists job openings across its UK sites. Here’s how to find and apply for roles:

Visit the official careers site: Head to pladisglobal.com/careers to browse and apply for current vacancies.

Head to pladisglobal.com/careers to browse and apply for current vacancies. Use job search platforms: Roles are also posted on sites like Indeed, Glassdoor, and TotalJobs – just search for “McVitie’s” or “Pladis” + your local area.

Roles are also posted on sites like Indeed, Glassdoor, and TotalJobs – just search for “McVitie’s” or “Pladis” + your local area. Register for job alerts: Many platforms let you set alerts for when new jobs go live in your area or field of interest.

Many platforms let you set alerts for when new jobs go live in your area or field of interest. Check local recruitment agencies: Agencies in Liverpool, Stockport, and Carlisle may also list temporary or permanent roles linked to the factory expansions.

