Marsden provides Dementia Friends at Lancashire branches

Marsden Building Society has rolled out a new training programme to ensure each of its Lancashire branches has an appointed Dementia Friend.

Dementia Friends is an initiative led by the Alzheimer’s Society that aims to help support organisations in their efforts to have a meaningful impact for people affected by dementia.

In signing up for the programme, Marsden colleagues have undergone video training to better understand the symptoms and how they can best support vulnerable customers in branch.

Colleagues across the Society’s Nelson, Barrowford, Colne, Burnley, Clitheroe, Garstang, Poulton and Lytham branches, in addition to its Principal Office in Nelson, have completed the training online.

In addition to the training, resources are available to colleagues via the Society’s Intranet and colleagues will be taking part in a ‘Forget Me Not Tea Party’ to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “We’re extremely proud to be taking part in this initiative which aims to raise awareness of the symptoms and challenges of dementia. As a mutual organisation, we’re deeply rooted in our community so it’s important that businesses like the Marsden take a proactive approach in supporting those affected by the disease.

“We hope that in providing Dementia Friends in our branches, and our Principal Office, we can continue to create a supportive and inclusive culture that benefits all our members.”

More information about the Marsden and the support available to members can be found at www.themarsden.co.uk.