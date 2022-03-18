Sheridan Group Ltd completed the acquisition of the Clifton Street business this week.

Since its inception in 2016, Quicker Skips, which was founded by Mark and Adele Hanson, has undergone a huge period of diversification and is highly commended for their support in the community.

Quicker Skips, Clifton Street, Burnley.

The firm’s reputation in commercial trade has secured many long-standing partnerships in the building, waste management, and property sectors over the last six years, putting Quicker Skips in a market-leading position.

It has also been recognised as one of Lancashire’s leading skip hire companies, serving domestic and commercial businesses throughout Burnley and the surrounding areas.

Mark Hanson, managing director of Quicker Skips, said: “We would like to thank all of our customers over the past six years for their loyalty and support.

“Anthony Sheridan and his team are committed to the growth of his skip hire companies and Quicker Skips can now expand its delivery services to a much wider area, including Manchester, Bury and surrounding areas.

“We wish Anthony all the very best for the future and once again, thank you to all of our loyal customers.”