A look back at when Her Majesty The Queen visited Burnley in 1987

Crowds of people braved the cold and lined the streets around the town centre hoping to catch a glimpse, or even have a quick word, with the much-admired monarch.

The images have been taken from old editions of the Burnley Express and digitised by Burnley Civic Trust.

For anybody who would like to see more, Burnley Civic Trust archive rooms are now open to a restricted number of volunteers who have been vaccinated.

More information can be found at www.bcthic.org.

1. Queen's Burnley visit - November 1987 Onlookers waited about two hours in freezing wind to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty Photo: Burnley Express Photo Sales

2. Queen's Burnley Visit - November 1987 The Queen arrives at Burnley Town Hall Photo: Burnley Express Photo Sales

3. Queen's Burnley Visit - November 1987 Excited crowds lined the streets around the town centre in the hope of seeing Her Majesty up close Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Queen's Burnley Visit - November 1987 Excited crowds lined the streets around the town centre in the hope of seeing Her Majesty Photo: Burnley Express Photo Sales