Onlookers waited about two hours in freezing wind for to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty

A look back at when Her Majesty The Queen visited Burnley in 1987

With the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations only a matter of weeks away we thought it would be nice to take a look back at when the Queen visited Burnley in 1987.

By John Deehan
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:13 am
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 1:32 pm

Crowds of people braved the cold and lined the streets around the town centre hoping to catch a glimpse, or even have a quick word, with the much-admired monarch.

The images have been taken from old editions of the Burnley Express and digitised by Burnley Civic Trust.

For anybody who would like to see more, Burnley Civic Trust archive rooms are now open to a restricted number of volunteers who have been vaccinated.

More information can be found at www.bcthic.org.

1. Queen's Burnley visit - November 1987

Onlookers waited about two hours in freezing wind to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty

Photo: Burnley Express

Photo Sales

2. Queen's Burnley Visit - November 1987

The Queen arrives at Burnley Town Hall

Photo: Burnley Express

Photo Sales

3. Queen's Burnley Visit - November 1987

Excited crowds lined the streets around the town centre in the hope of seeing Her Majesty up close

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

4. Queen's Burnley Visit - November 1987

Excited crowds lined the streets around the town centre in the hope of seeing Her Majesty

Photo: Burnley Express

Photo Sales
QueenBurnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3