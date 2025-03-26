The boss of one of Burnley’s largest employers, VEKA, has given his view on today’s Spring Statement from the Chancellor.

Neil Evans, the managing director of VEKA plc, the UK arm of the global company which is the world’s largest supplier of PVCu, said the company was “navigating economic pressures”.

He was speaking after Chancellor Rachel Reeves set out her plans for the UK economy during her Spring Statement in the House of Commons earlier today.

Based at the Rossendale Road Industrial Estate, VEKA employs over 400 people, making it a major regional employer.

Mr Evans said: “Today's Spring Statement lands at a time when many businesses, including ours, are navigating economic pressures. Whether that’s through rising costs, uncertain markets or just the general pressure of trying to do more with less.

“As a business, VEKA has absorbed the National Insurance increase across both our businesses because we believe in protecting our people. But continuing to do this isn’t sustainable without growth. Without growth, it gets harder and harder to keep making those kinds of decisions. This is part of a bigger message we’d like the government to hear. Every new demand placed on the private sector reduces our ability to invest, grow and create jobs, and that has a knock-on effect to the economy as whole.

“If the government is truly a government on the side of working people, and if it wants to make good on its promise to get more people into secure work, then it needs to recognise this pressure on their employers.

“Any budget measure should aim to restore confidence, not further erode it. And now the Office for Budget Responsibility cuts growth forecasts in half to 1%.”

What can the private sector do?

“Across our sector, we’re encouraging a more open conversation about the value of what we provide. I believe that businesses in the private sector need to price responsibly to stay healthy. We've always aimed to be fair, to give our customers plenty of notice of any increases and to be transparent. But we also have to be brave and we have to believe in profit as fuel for future investment. A ‘race to the bottom’ in pricing helps no one.”

A need for realistic policy on housing

“On the surface, planning reforms and announcements like the ambition of 1.5 million new homes sounded like a big growth opportunity for our sector. But, no one in our space really believed that target was realistic without tackling the severe skills shortages in construction. We’ve yet to see a serious plan to deliver on this front, and it undermines confidence in government-led growth strategies from the industry and its supply chain. The Spring Statement adjusts that ambition to 1.3 million homes, expecting planning reform and skills development to get us there.”

Sector support with VAT Reform for home improvements

“Our sector has long called for targeted VAT adjustments to incentivise home improvement. There’s a real opportunity to stimulate home improvements by adjusting VAT which would have the biggest direct knock-on effect on demand in our sector. But every year it’s ignored, and it continues to be a missed opportunity.

“Stimulating activity here would bring a multiplier effect, job creation, manufacturing growth, and improving living standards.”

Final thoughts

“The government needs to understand that private sector businesses like ours are playing a major role in keeping the economy moving. We’re absorbing costs, protecting our people and pushing for growth. But we are not endless sponges able to absorb it all and we can’t do it alone.

“Ultimately, if the private sector is to do the heavy lifting of recovery and resilience, it needs clarity, consistency and a partnership approach from government. Only this will create the promised ‘jobs in every corner of the economy’ and deliver security for working people.”