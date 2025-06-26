A restaurant specialising in Nashville-style hot chicken is set to open in Burnley.

Lucky B’s Hot Chicken will open this September at Unit 2, Canning Street Retail Park – next to Asda – creating up to 20 full and part-time jobs.

The restaurant serves up Nashville-style hot chicken, a fiery take on fried chicken that’s marinated, coated in a signature dredge, fried until crispy, and finished with a bold blend of spices. Customers can choose from a range of heat levels, alongside sides like waffles, cookies, and fries.

The brand was founded by best friends Giancarlo Celino and Toni Dobrenko after a foodie trip across the USA. The Burnley franchise will be run by Ross Fairbairn, who also operates several Subway stores across the North West.

This will be Lucky B’s fourth UK location, with more restaurants set to open across the country and overseas.