Lucky B’s Hot Chicken to create up to 20 new jobs in Burnley

By John Deehan
Published 26th Jun 2025, 09:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A restaurant specialising in Nashville-style hot chicken is set to open in Burnley.
placeholder image
Read More
WATCH: Burnley's Jordan North of Capital Breakfast wins radio accolade at TRIC A...

Lucky B’s Hot Chicken will open this September at Unit 2, Canning Street Retail Park – next to Asda – creating up to 20 full and part-time jobs.

The restaurant serves up Nashville-style hot chicken, a fiery take on fried chicken that’s marinated, coated in a signature dredge, fried until crispy, and finished with a bold blend of spices. Customers can choose from a range of heat levels, alongside sides like waffles, cookies, and fries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lucky B's Hot Chicken is coming to Burnley.placeholder image
Lucky B's Hot Chicken is coming to Burnley.

The brand was founded by best friends Giancarlo Celino and Toni Dobrenko after a foodie trip across the USA. The Burnley franchise will be run by Ross Fairbairn, who also operates several Subway stores across the North West.

This will be Lucky B’s fourth UK location, with more restaurants set to open across the country and overseas.

Related topics:BurnleyASDAUSA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice